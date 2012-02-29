MUMBAI Feb 28 Indian chana futures are
likely to extend losses for the second straight session on
rising arrivals in spot markets and profit taking following the
sharp rise in the prices in the previous two weeks, analysts
said.
* On Tuesday, the chana March contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed down
0.18 percent at 3,767 rupees per 100 kg.
* The contract has risen nearly 15 percent in previous two
weeks.
* Arrivals have started in the spot markets in Madhya
Pradesh in small quantities, and are likely to rise in the next
few days, traders said.
GUAR SEED
Guar futures are likely to rise on tight supply in the spot
markets amid buying by exporters to meet their commitments.
However, concerns over demand from consuming industries can
reverse the trend, analysts said.
* The March guar seed closed up 3.83 percent at
18,751 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a record high and the 4
percent upper circuit at 18,782 rupees.
* The export of guar gum, a by product of guar seed used as
sealant in oil and natural gas drilling, nearly tripled to
670,949 tonnes in April-November from 228,113 tonnes in the same
period a year earlier, latest government data showed.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)