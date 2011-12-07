MUMBAI Dec 7 India's guar futures are likely to open up on Wednesday on strong export demand, though profit-taking at higher levels could reverse the trend later in the session, analysts said.

* The most active guar seed contract on National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed down 0.83 percent at 5,570 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.

* The contract has risen over 20 percent in the last two weeks on good export demand in a year traders and analysts expect a lower output.

CHANA

India's chana futures are likely to open down on weak spot demand and higher acreage in the current winter-sowing season, though lower level buying by traders could limit the downtrend, analyst said.

* The most traded December chana contract on NCDEX closed down 0.54 percent at 3,121 rupees per 100 kg.

* Demand for chana usually goes down during winter on increased availability of vegetables. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Harish Nambiar)