MUMBAI Dec 13 India's chana futures are expected to trade down on Tuesday on higher acreage in the current winter-sowing season and muted consumer demand, though low-level buying by local traders could provide some support to the prices, analysts said.

* The chana December contract on National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed down 1.27 percent at 3,093 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.

GUAR SEED

India's guar seed futures are likely to fall on profit taking following the sharp rise in prices in the previous session.

* The December guar seed contract on NCDEX closed up after hitting the 4 percent upper circuit and a record high of 5,824 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Harish Nambiar)