MUMBAI Jan 16 India guar futures are likely to open higher on Tuesday due to falling supplies in the local markets and demand from exporters.

* On Monday, the most-active guar seed for February delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended 3.96 percent higher at 10,540 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a record high of 10,544 earlier in the day.

* The Rajasthan government has revised the 2011 production estimates for guar seed upwards to 1.21 million tonnes from its earlier estimate of 1.14 million tonnes.

* The National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX)imposed a special margin of 10 percent on the long side of guar seed and guar gum, effective Monday, taking the total special margin levied to 40 percent.

CHANA

Chana futures are likely to open lower due to start of arrivals from southern India, and on lower winter demand, analysts said.

* The most-active chana for February delivery closed down 2.84 percent lower at 3,277 rupees per 100 kg.

* Demand for chana usually goes down in winter on availability of fresh vegetables. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)