MUMBAI Nov 30 India's chana futures are
expected to open up on Wednesday on short-covering and value
buying by traders after a sharp fall in prices in the previous
session, analysts said.
* On Tuesday, the key December chana contract on
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed down
after hitting the 4 percent lower limit at 3,160 rupees per 100
kg.
GUAR SEED
Guar seed futures are likely to open down on profit taking
after a sharp rise in its prices and on increasing arrivals in
spot market, though good export demand and lower output could
reverse the trend, analyst said.
* On Tuesday, the key guar seed contract closed up
after hitting the 4 percent upper circuit at 5,255 rupees per
100 kg.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)