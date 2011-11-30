MUMBAI Nov 30 India's chana futures are expected to open up on Wednesday on short-covering and value buying by traders after a sharp fall in prices in the previous session, analysts said.

* On Tuesday, the key December chana contract on National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed down after hitting the 4 percent lower limit at 3,160 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

Guar seed futures are likely to open down on profit taking after a sharp rise in its prices and on increasing arrivals in spot market, though good export demand and lower output could reverse the trend, analyst said.

* On Tuesday, the key guar seed contract closed up after hitting the 4 percent upper circuit at 5,255 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)