MUMBAI Feb 22 Indian chana futures are expected to open up on Wednesday as unfavourable weather conditions in key growing areas could hamper harvesting and affect yields, analysts said.

* The March chana contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed up 2.61 percent at 3,541 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a fresh contract at 3,568 rupees on Tuesday.

* The weather department has forecast that rains and thundershowers could occur in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana in next two days and it is supporting the prices, traders said.

* Chana, a winter-sown crop, is cultivated in October-November and harvested in February-March.

GUAR SEED

Guar seed futures are expected to open down on profit taking after a sharp rise, though lower stocks with traders and exporters buying to meet their commitments could reverse the trend later in the session, analysts said.

* On Tuesday, the guar seed contract ended 0.42 percent higher at 15,499 rupees per 100 kg after reversing initial losses.

* The contract has risen by more than a quarter since the begining of February.

* Guar seed prices are on a rising spree for the past few months and have doubled since November. Traders fear that industries might find it unprofitable to use guar at such high prices and could shift to alternatives such as xanthan gum and plant cellulose, which are widely available. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Harish Nambiar)