MUMBAI Dec 6 India's chana futures reversed early losses on Tuesday on bargain buying continuing a rebound from the earlier session following a correction and lower stocks with traders, analysts said.

* "Chana prices fell nearly 15 percent in previous two weeks, and traders are now finding it attractive to buy at this level," said Sudha R. Acharya, analysts with Kotak Commodities Services.

* At 2.10 p.m, the most traded December chana on National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 1.59 percent at 3,186 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Delhi, a key spot market, chana rose 26 rupees to 3,237 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

India's guar seed futures were up in the afternoon session, reversing initial losses, as stockists bought at higher levels betting on the rally to continue despite a surge in arrivals in spot markets, analysts said.

* The contract has risen over 20 percent in previous two weeks on good export demand and in a year when traders and analysts expect a lower output.

* At 2:10 p.m., the most traded December contract on NCDEX was trading up 1.85 percent at 5,717 rupees per 100 kg.

* "We were expecting a correction in prices due to arrival pressure. Now, stockists are buying at this level anticipating good returns," said an analyst with Karvy Comtrade.

* Arrivals, though delayed, are gathering steam in all spot markets.

* In Jodhpur, a key spot market in top producing Rajasthan state, guar seed rose 109 rupees to 5,481 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma)