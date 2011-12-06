MUMBAI Dec 6 India's chana futures
reversed early losses on Tuesday on bargain buying continuing a
rebound from the earlier session following a correction and
lower stocks with traders, analysts said.
* "Chana prices fell nearly 15 percent in previous two
weeks, and traders are now finding it attractive to buy at this
level," said Sudha R. Acharya, analysts with Kotak Commodities
Services.
* At 2.10 p.m, the most traded December chana on
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 1.59
percent at 3,186 rupees per 100 kg.
* In Delhi, a key spot market, chana rose 26 rupees to 3,237
rupees per 100 kg.
GUAR SEED
India's guar seed futures were up in the afternoon session,
reversing initial losses, as stockists bought at higher levels
betting on the rally to continue despite a surge in arrivals in
spot markets, analysts said.
* The contract has risen over 20 percent in previous two
weeks on good export demand and in a year when traders and
analysts expect a lower output.
* At 2:10 p.m., the most traded December contract on
NCDEX was trading up 1.85 percent at 5,717 rupees per 100 kg.
* "We were expecting a correction in prices due to arrival
pressure. Now, stockists are buying at this level anticipating
good returns," said an analyst with Karvy Comtrade.
* Arrivals, though delayed, are gathering steam in all spot
markets.
* In Jodhpur, a key spot market in top producing Rajasthan
state, guar seed rose 109 rupees to 5,481 rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma)