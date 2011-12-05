MUMBAI Dec 5 India's chana futures on Monday are likely to open up after a sharp correction in prices due to short-covering and value buying by traders though prospects of higher sowing in the current winter-sowing season could cap gains, analysts said.

* In the previous session, the most traded December chana contract on National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed up 0.13 percent at 3,017 rupees per 100 kg.

* The conract has fallen nearly over 8 percent in the last week.

GUAR SEED

Guar seed futures are expected to open down on profit taking following the sharp rise in prices in the previous two weeks and on strong arrivals in spot markets.

* The most active guar seed December contract closed down 0.46 percent at 5,405 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.

* The contract has risen over 20 percent in the previous two weeks on good export demand and on lower output in the current season. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)