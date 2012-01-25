MUMBAI Jan 25 India guar futures are likely to open lower on Wednesday, extending the previous session's losses from record high on continued profit-taking and after regulator's intervention, analysts said.

* On Tuesday, the February guar seed contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed down 3.07 percent at 11,919 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a record high of 12,700 rupees earlier in the day.

* The February contract has hit new record highs 11 times and hit the 4 percent permitted daily lower limit in the last 12 sessions defying all efforts by the exchange to curb volatility.

* India's commodity markets regulator has suspended two of the five companies it had served with show-cause notices in connection with an investigation into guar trade, an official with direct knowledge of the matter said.

CHANA

Chana futures are likely to open lower, extending losses for another session on hopes of arrivals from growing areas, analysts said.

* The most-active chana for February delivery on the NCDEX last closed 1.42 percent lower at 3,188 rupees per 100 kg.

* Chana arrivals have started in southern states such as Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and western Maharashtra and are expected to pick up in the next few weeks. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)