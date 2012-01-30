MUMBAI Jan 30 India's guar seed futures
are expected to open down in early trade on Monday on concerns
export demand could be hurt at higher prices as consuming
industries such as food, textile and FMCG might opt for cheaper
alternative gums, analysts said.
* In the previous session, the February guar seed contract
on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange
(NCDEX) closed 3 percent higher--their initial daily upper
limit--at 11,839 rupees per 100 kg.
* Guar gum, a by product of guar seed, is used as thickening
agent in various sectors such as food, FMCG, textile and
pharmaceuticals.
* Guar seed prices have doubled since November.
* Traders fear that consuming industries might find it
unprofitable to use guar gum at such high prices and could
prefer using other alternatives such xenthan gum and plant
cellulose which is widely available.
CHANA
Chana futures could fall on increased supplies from the new
season crop and low consumer demand in the ongoing winter season
though a firmness in prices of other pulses could arrest the
downtrend, analysts said.
* In the previous session, the February chana contract
closed down 2.09 percent at 3,094 rupees per 100 kg.
* Arrivals from the new season crop in key southern states
of Maharashtra, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh have started
hitting the market.
* Demand for chana usually goes down during winter on
availability of fresh vegetables.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)