MUMBAI Jan 30 India's guar seed futures are expected to open down in early trade on Monday on concerns export demand could be hurt at higher prices as consuming industries such as food, textile and FMCG might opt for cheaper alternative gums, analysts said.

* In the previous session, the February guar seed contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed 3 percent higher--their initial daily upper limit--at 11,839 rupees per 100 kg.

* Guar gum, a by product of guar seed, is used as thickening agent in various sectors such as food, FMCG, textile and pharmaceuticals.

* Guar seed prices have doubled since November.

* Traders fear that consuming industries might find it unprofitable to use guar gum at such high prices and could prefer using other alternatives such xenthan gum and plant cellulose which is widely available.

CHANA

Chana futures could fall on increased supplies from the new season crop and low consumer demand in the ongoing winter season though a firmness in prices of other pulses could arrest the downtrend, analysts said.

* In the previous session, the February chana contract closed down 2.09 percent at 3,094 rupees per 100 kg.

* Arrivals from the new season crop in key southern states of Maharashtra, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh have started hitting the market.

* Demand for chana usually goes down during winter on availability of fresh vegetables. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)