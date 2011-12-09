MUMBAI Dec 9 India's chana futures are likely to open up on the removal of 10 percent special margin imposed on all long contracts from Friday and a firm pulses complex, analysts said.

* The chana December contract closed down 0.91 percent at 3,136 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.

* India's NCDEX said on Wednesday in a statement on its website that it had removed the 10 percent special margin on all long side chana contracts effective Friday. The exchange has imposed special margin on Oct. 1 to curb price volatility.

GUAR SEED

Guar futures are likely to extend gains on Friday on good export demand and lower output, though strong arrivals in spot markets could cap the gains, analysts said.

* The guar seed December contract closed up 1.75 percent at 5,611 rupees per 100 kg on Thursday.

* Daily arrivals in spot markets in Rajasthan touched 100,000 bags of 100 kg each from 70,000 bags in the previous month, traders said. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Harish Nambiar)