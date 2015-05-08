NEW DELHI, May 8 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Charities in
India on Friday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stop
a government crackdown on thousands of foreign-funded non-profit
groups saying it would hurt the lives of poor and marginalised
people.
Since Modi swept to power almost a year ago, his right-wing
nationalist government has tightened surveillance on
foreign-funded charities. It says some had violated the law by
not disclosing details of their donations, or used overseas
money to engage in "anti-national" activities.
Charities reject the accusations, but admit there may be
some groups which had unintended funding discrepancies. They say
authorities are using an opaque, "draconian" law on foreign
funding to muzzle criticism of initiatives such as industrial
projects affecting the poor and the environment.
"Funds are being frozen, intelligence reports are being
selectively released to paint NGOs in poor light, disbursal of
funds are being subjected to case-by-case clearance, and their
activities are reportedly being placed on 'watch lists'," said
an open letter to Modi signed by 171 charities and activists.
"At the moment it seems that 'compliance' is serving as a
garb to actually target those organisations and individuals
whose views the government disagrees with, and indeed to monitor
and stifle disagreement itself."
The letter - signed by groups such as Oxfam India, Human
Rights Law Centre and the Conservation Action Trust - said the
clampdown was "arbitrary, non-transparent, and without any
course of administrative redress".
Last month, the government cancelled the licenses of almost
9,000 charities and blocked the bank accounts of Greenpeace
India, which has led campaigns against genetically modified
crops, coal mining and nuclear power projects.
Greenpeace says it now faces closure within a month due to a
shortage of funds and has accused the government of
"strangulation by stealth".
Big donors like the U.S.-based Ford Foundation are also
being investigated. Ford Foundation faces a probe of its funding
of a group run by Teesta Setalvad, a prominent rights activist
and critic of Modi.
U.S. Ambassador Richard Verma to India said this week he was
worried about "the potentially chilling effects" of the action
against the NGOs, while Germany's top diplomat Michael Steiner
said charities should be supported for their "impressive work".
FOREIGN FUNDS
There is no official number of charities operating in India,
but the government estimates there are at least two million
non-profits - working in areas from conservation, education and
health to protecting the rights of minorities.
A 2013 report by the home ministry said that while more than
43,500 - around 2 percent - were registered as charities which
receive foreign funds in 2011/12, only 22,700 had provided
details of their donations.
Home ministry officials say they were now simply enforcing
the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA), a law which bars
overseas donations going to NGOs of a "political nature".
A leaked intelligence service report in June 2014 said local
branches of organisations such as Greenpeace, Amnesty
International and ActionAid were using foreign funds to damage
the country's economy with anti-industry campaigns.
The groups have been involved in many campaigns in which
they have supported indigenous communities to successfully
mobilise against big mining firms such as Vedanta and Essar.
Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party-led government is keen
increase investment in infrastructure and make it easier for
businesses to buy land to boost growth.
This jars with NGOs who oppose what they say is economic
development at the cost of the poor and the environment.
(Reporting by Nita Bhalla; Editing by Ros Russell)