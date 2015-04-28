NEW DELHI, April 28 (Thomson Reuters Foundatiob) - India has
cancelled the registration of nearly 9,000 charities for failing
to declare details of donations from abroad, as New Delhi
tightens surveillance on foreign-funded non-governmental
organisations in the country.
The crackdown comes days after the government suspended the
license of Greenpeace India and put U.S.-based Ford Foundation
on a security watch list, ordering government approval of any of
its activities in the country.
A "cancellation order" issued by the home ministry and
uploaded to its website late on Monday said the government had
cancelled the registration of 8,975 associations because they
did not declare details of their foreign funding for three years
starting from 2009/10.
The order, dated April 6, did not name the groups whose
licenses were cancelled but said they had not filed the
"mandatory annual returns".
Home ministry officials were not immediately available for a
comment.
Critics have argued that the government's decision to
restrict the movement of foreign funding to local charities is
an attempt to stifle the voices of those who oppose Prime
Minister Narendra Modi's economic agenda.
Last June, India's intelligence service said Greenpeace and
other lobby groups were damaging the country's economy by
campaigning against power projects, mining and genetically
modified food.
While Greenpeace denied the allegations, earlier this month
India barred the organisation from receiving foreign funds by
suspending its license for six months and freezing its accounts.
The Ford Foundation, one of the world's largest charitable
funds, was put on a watch list on Thursday after the home
ministry said it was investigating funding to a local group run
by a prominent activist and critic of Modi.
The United States has expressed concern that India's
crackdown on the activities of Greenpeace and the Ford
Foundation risks limiting the "necessary and critical debate" in
the world's largest democracy.
(Reporting by Aditya Kalra, editing by Nita Bhalla and Alisa
Tang)