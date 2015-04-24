LONDON, April 24 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - India has
put the U.S.-based Ford Foundation, one of the world's largest
charitable funds, onto a security watchlist as it probes its
funding of a local organisation run by a prominent activist and
critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
India's home affairs ministry said it would "keep watch on
all the activities" funded by the Ford Foundation and instructed
the central bank to check with the government before passing any
money from the New York-based group to local organisations.
All funds distributed by the foundation should be "utilized
for bonafide welfare activities without compromising on concerns
for national interest and security", the ministry said in a
letter to the Reserve Bank of India published online.
The Ford Foundation, which has worked in India since 1952,
said the Indian government was "reviewing information related to
their ongoing investigation of Sabrang Communications and
Publishing" and highlighted its work in India.
"We are confident in our work and compliance with the law
and look forward to the outcome of this inquiry," the foundation
said in a statement on Friday.
"We have been and continue to be deeply respectful of the
laws of the land ... If the Government suggests methods by which
we can strengthen and improve our grant-making processes, we
will take appropriate steps to incorporate them."
No one from the Indian government was immediately available
to comment further.
Sabrang, which is run by activist Teesta Setalvad with a
mission to strengthen conflict resolution and peace building in
Gujarat and Maharashtra, was given $250,000 by the Ford
Foundation in 2009, the foundation's website said.
Last week Sabrang was accused by a state minister from
Gujarat of misusing funds to create "communal disharmony", local
media reported.
Setalvad and her husband are fighting accusations covered in
the India media of embezzling funds meant for a museum to honour
victims of the 2002 riots in Gujarat in western India which led
to the deaths of almost 1,000 people, mostly Muslims.
Setalvad is a long-time critic of Modi who was chief
minister of Gujarat during the riots.
Human rights groups and political rivals have long alleged
that Modi, a Hindu, allowed or even actively encouraged the 2002
violence but he has always vehemently denied the charge, and a
Supreme Court inquiry found no evidence to prosecute him.
The Ford Foundation had almost $12 billion in assets at the
end of 2013, and provides grants to groups in the United States,
Asia, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America, focusing on
education, democracy promotion and poverty reduction.
This is not the first time the Indian government has blocked
foreign money to a local non-government organisation this year
with funding to the local branch of Greenpeace blocked.
The move came after several months of Greenpeace activists
accusing Modi's government of watering down environmental rules
after it let industries operate closer to protected green zones.
(Reporting By Joseph D'Urso, Editing by Belinda Goldsmith)