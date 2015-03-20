PATNA, India, March 20 Images of Indian students
blatantly cheating on school-leaving examinations under the
noses of supervisors have gone viral, inviting ridicule on
Twitter and exposing flaws in the much-maligned education system
of an impoverished eastern state.
On Thursday, the Hindustan Times published a photo of dozens
of men clambering up the wall of a four-storey test centre in
Bihar state, perched on window ledges as they folded answer
sheets into paper planes flown into classrooms.
"Should we shoot them?" asked Prashant Kumar Shahi, Bihar's
education minister, addressing a news conference after
television news channels aired the incriminating photo and raked
up the scandal.
"On average, four or five persons are helping each student
use unfair means," Shahi said, adding it was impossible to curb
cheating if parents encouraged their children.
Exams held by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) are
viewed as make-or-break tests that could transform the lives of
millions growing up in poverty.
Copying is rampant during state-run standardized tests and
invigilators look the other way when pupils consult peers via
WhatsApp messages on phones or jot down answers from notes
smuggled into classrooms.
More than 1.4 million students are taking the tests this
week, crammed into 1,217 examination centres in Bihar.
Supervisors stationed at notorious test centres vie for the
postings, enticed by the prospect of bribes from parents eager
to have their wards scrape through.
Cheating has been on the rise since the state government
offered cash rewards of 10,000 rupees ($160) to lower-caste
students who were able to answer about half the questions on
their tests.
This year, more than 1,000 students were caught cheating in
three days and have been expelled. The tests end on March 24.
Attempts to chase away family members lurking outside test
centres on Thursday backfired, with stone-pelting mobs forcing
police to beat a retreat.
BSEB Secretary Srinivas Chandra Tiwari told Reuters of plans
to hold awareness workshops for students and parents, where
attendees would be counselled against unfair means.
But many parents blame the government and indifferent
teachers for Bihar's failure to curb cheating.
The state government has been accused of hiring more than
400,000 teachers on contract without checking their proficiency.
In the last two years, more than 12,500 teachers failed
competency tests, unable to solve questions designed for
fifth-graders.
"Why blame only the students? Are schools imparting proper
teaching? They lack quality teachers," said Sanjeev Kumar Singh,
whose son is taking the tests this year.
(Writing by Tony Tharakan; Editing by Robert Birsel)