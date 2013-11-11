SINGAPORE Chennai Petroleum has restarted a crude distillation unit at its 190,000 barrels per day (bpd) Manali refinery in Chennai, south India, after a one-month planned maintenance, industry sources said on Monday.

The company had shut its No. 1 crude unit with a capacity of about 50,000 bpd in October for a planned maintenance and returned the unit online on November 5, a sources close to the matter said.

There are two other crude units at the refinery.

There are no other planned maintenance scheduled at the refinery for this year, the source added.

Chennai Petroleum owns 2 refineries in Tamil Nadu with a combined capacity of 230,000 bpd. The other smaller refinery is located at Nagapattinam.

