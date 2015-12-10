NEW DELHI Chennai Petroleum Corp Ltd (CHPC.NS) has restarted two crude units or about 57 percent of its 210,000 barrels per day (bpd) crude processing capacity at Manali refinery in the state of Tamil Nadu, a company spokesman said on Thursday.

Chennai Petroleum had last week shut its Manali refinery due to heavy floods in the southern state.

"We are starting units in phases and we hope all units will be operational by end of the week," the spokesman told Reuters.

He said the crude units that were started last evening have a combined capacity of about 120,000 bpd.

The company had also shut its 20,000 bpd Nagapattinam refinery on Sunday night, it said in a stock exchange filing.

The spokesman said no decision has yet been taken on the resumption of operations at Nagapattinam plant as "weather condition is bad and before start-up we have to move out refined fuels stock from the refinery".

Chennai Petroleum is a unit of the country's biggest refiner, Indian Oil Corp (IOC.NS).

