SINGAPORE, July 26 Chennai Petroleum has started planned maintenance at its 190,000 barrels per day refinery in Chennai, south of India, spokesman of parent company Indian Oil Corp said on Thursday.

He did not provide details of the units affected, but a trader based in India said a crude distillation unit of about 70,0000 to 75,000 barrels per day (bpd) will be shut until the end of September.

Chennai Petroleum, a subsidiary of IOC, owns 2 refineries in southern Tamil Nadu state with a combined capacity of 230,000 bpd. The other smaller refinery is located at Nagapattinam.

The Chennai plant has a majority of distillates yield, the trader added. (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan and Seng Li Peng; editing by Miral Fahmy)