MUMBAI Jan 2 India, the world's biggest producer and importer of pulses, has extended duty-free imports of chickpea, or chana, till March-end, due to lower area under cultivation, a government notification said.
The government was considering a 10 percent tax on overseas purchases of pulses to support falling prices and also to lift a ban on exports of pulses and edible oils.
"Duty-free imports have been extended due to expectations of lower production as area under chickpeas cultivation has fallen this year," said Bimal Kothari, vice-chairman at India Pulses & Grains Association.
As on Dec. 26, farmers had sown chickpea on 7.78 million hectares as against 9.06 million hectares a year earlier, government data showed. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
* Dow down 0.01 pct, S&P up 0.03 pct, Nasdaq up 0.39 pct (Updates to early afternoon)