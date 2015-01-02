MUMBAI Jan 2 India, the world's biggest producer and importer of pulses, has extended duty-free imports of chickpea, or chana, till March-end, due to lower area under cultivation, a government notification said.

The government was considering a 10 percent tax on overseas purchases of pulses to support falling prices and also to lift a ban on exports of pulses and edible oils.

"Duty-free imports have been extended due to expectations of lower production as area under chickpeas cultivation has fallen this year," said Bimal Kothari, vice-chairman at India Pulses & Grains Association.

As on Dec. 26, farmers had sown chickpea on 7.78 million hectares as against 9.06 million hectares a year earlier, government data showed. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)