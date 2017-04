NEW DELHI India's current account deficit is likely to be $60 bln or less, finance minister P. Chidambaram said Friday, thanks to rising exports, along with measures taken by the government to control imports and encourage investment inflows.

He said gold imports in October rose slightly to 23.5 tonnes. Chidambaram also expects momentum that was seen in exports to continue until the end of March.

(Reporting By Rajesh Kumar Singh)