NEW YORK, April 17 India's Finance Minister P. Chidambaram said on Wednesday that he expected his country's current account deficit for the 2012 fiscal year that ended in March to be around 5 percent of gross domestic product.

"The third quarter (current account deficit) was large. The fourth quarter is likely to be better and for the overall year, probably around 5 percent, maybe a shade under 5 percent," he told reporters before meeting with investors and businesses.

Chidambaram is on a trip to the United States and Canada this week to drum up foreign investment in India. (Reporting by Daniel Bases; Editing by James Dalgleish)