POSITION: Minister of Finance, India
INCUMBENT: Palaniappan Chidambaram
DATE OF BIRTH: September 16, 1945
TERM: Appointed in August 2012
KEY FACTS:
- A member of the Indian National Congress and member of the lower house of parliament since 1984, Chidambaram has held several ministerial posts since 1985.
- This is Chidambaram's third stint as Finance Minister, having held the post in 1996-1998 and 2004-2008. He also served as Home Minister from December 2008 to July 2012, and as Deputy Commerce Minister on two occasions.
- He is widely credited with implementing a series of reforms, along with Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, to stem a slowdown in growth, curb a widening fiscal deficit and attract more foreign investment into Asia's third largest economy.
- Chidambaram holds degrees from Madras University in Chennai and a Masters of Business Administration from Harvard University. He is married and has a son.
