POSITION: Minister of Finance, India

INCUMBENT: Palaniappan Chidambaram

DATE OF BIRTH: September 16, 1945

TERM: Appointed in August 2012

KEY FACTS:

- A member of the Indian National Congress and member of the lower house of parliament since 1984, Chidambaram has held several ministerial posts since 1985.

- This is Chidambaram's third stint as Finance Minister, having held the post in 1996-1998 and 2004-2008. He also served as Home Minister from December 2008 to July 2012, and as Deputy Commerce Minister on two occasions.

- He is widely credited with implementing a series of reforms, along with Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, to stem a slowdown in growth, curb a widening fiscal deficit and attract more foreign investment into Asia's third largest economy.

- Chidambaram holds degrees from Madras University in Chennai and a Masters of Business Administration from Harvard University. He is married and has a son.

