NEW DELHI, July 24 The school headmistress at the centre of one of India's deadliest food poisoning outbreaks in years surrendered in the eastern state of Bihar on Wednesday and was taken into police custody, local media reported.

Police have been searching for the headmistress for more than a week in connection with the deaths of 23 children who died after eating a school meal contaminated with a pesticide that is banned in many countries.

Police say she is key to solving the mystery of how the pesticide ended up in the food. (Reporting By Ross Colvin, editing by Sanjeev Miglani)