* Headmistress has fled, says minister
* Medics suspect food was contaminated with insecticide
PATNA, India, July 17 At least 25 Indian
children died and dozens needed hospital treatment after
apparently being poisoned by a school meal, sparking violent
protests and angry allegations of blame.
The children aged four to 12 fell ill on Tuesday after
consuming a lunch of rice, soybean and lentils in the
impoverished eastern state of Bihar.
The school, at Mashrakh village in the district of Chapra,
provided free meals under the Mid-Day Meal Scheme, the world's
largest school feeding programme involving 120 million children.
Medical teams treating the children said they suspected the
food had been contaminated with insecticide.
"It appears to be a case of poisoning but we will have to
wait for forensic reports ... Had it been a case of (natural)
food poisoning, so many children would not have died," Poonam
Kumari, local government administrator at the village, told
Reuters by phone from Mashrakh.
"The administration has helped cremate 21 children and,
unfortunately, four more children have to be cremated," she
said, adding that the remainder of a total of 48 children who
consumed the contaminated food were being treated in Patna.
"We feel that some kind of insecticide was either
accidentally or intentionally mixed in the food, but that will
be clear through investigations," said R.K. Singh, medical
superintendent at the children's hospital in the state capital
Patna.
"We prepared antidotes and treated the children for
organophosphorous poisoning," he said.
Organophosphorus compounds are used as pesticides.
The state government said it was investigating the cause of
the disaster.
ACCUSATIONS
The school headmistress fled after the deaths became known
and was dismissed, P.K. Shahi, Bihar's education minister, told
a news conference.
"In spite of the cook's complaint (over the smell of cooking
oil used for the food), the headmistress insisted on its use and
the cook made the food. The children had also complained about
the food to the cook," Shahi said.
The cook, who also fell ill after eating the food and was
hospitalised, told Reuters television it had looked as if there
was a layer of residue at the bottom of the oil jar.
"I thought that this is locally-made oil as often there is
an accumulation of residual waste at the bottom ... generally we
get just about enough oil to prepare one meal, as there is no
space for storage," Manju Devi said in Hindi.
Opposition parties accused the Janata Dal party-led
government of acting too slowly to hospitalise the children and
dozens of people took to the streets to protest, television
channels showed.
Demonstrators pelted a police station with stones, set
ablaze buses and other vehicles, chanted slogans denouncing the
state government and burned effigies of Bihar Chief Minister
Nitish Kumar.
"I feel that the government completely failed vis-a-vis the
evacuation of the affected children," said Rajiv Pratap Rudy, a
spokesman for the main federal opposition Bharatiya Janata
Party, said.
"As soon as my boy returned from school, we rushed to the
hospital with him," said Raja Yadav, the father of one
schoolboy. "He was vomiting and he said his stomach was aching."
Three of the children being treated in the hospital were in
critical condition, doctors and Shahi said.
Kumar has ordered an inquiry into the incident and has
offered 200,000 rupees ($3,400) to the families of those who
have died, state food minister Shyam Rajak said.
Bihar, bordering Nepal, is one of the most impoverished
states in India, according to government data.
Kumar came to power in 2005, ousting a government which had
been blamed for rampant corruption and sluggish growth in the
poor eastern state.
