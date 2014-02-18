By Angus MacSwan
| NEW DELHI
NEW DELHI Feb 18 The young boys huddled over a
fire between two tracks just beyond the platforms of New Delhi
railway station, oblivious to the trains rolling past. They were
trying to boil some water to make tea.
One, a grime-encrusted urchin wearing a filthy baseball cap
at a jaunty angle, said this was their home. He had run away
after his mother died and he could take no more beatings from
his alcoholic father.
The nine-year-old from the northern state of Haryana said he
slept on the platform or in a waiting room, scrounged for food
and earned some money scavenging plastic bottles for reselling.
"I used to go to school but when my mother died everything
was shattered," he said.
These were just a few of India's "railway children" - whose
ranks are swelled by an estimated 120,000 runaways arriving each
year at the stations of the world's fourth-largest railway
network to make their homes there.
They have fled poverty, violence and abuse or are simply
seeking adventure, attracted by the bright lights of the big
cities such as Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata.
The children are a reminder that despite newfound wealth,
ranks of billionaires and a growing middle-class, there is no
magic wand to solve the problems of the old India.
Even though growth has slowed in the last few years, the
chance to make money still attracts the railway children to the
big cities. With India on course to have the world's youngest
population by 2020, their plight is a signal the country could
fail to exploit this economic advantage.
The last survey of New Delhi station in 2007 by charity
groups estimated 35 to 40 children were arriving each day.
"Now it is increasing," said Pramod Singh from the Salaam
Baalak Trust, who combs the platforms each morning for new
arrivals and tries to bring them into his group's safety net.
Navin Sellaraju, country director of the Railway Children
India, a branch of the UK-based organisation, said it is a huge
issue in a country that has a fifth of the world's children.
"A good number of them have run away from poverty in rural
areas of the most backward states. In Delhi and Mumbai, you have
many from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal," he said,
referring to large northern and eastern states whose combined
populations exceed those of Brazil and Russia together.
"A lot of remote areas are connected by rail but not by
road. A child can get on a train and travel without a ticket."
Despite the shelter of the stations, danger is everywhere.
The minute the children arrive, they are exposed to the risk
of physical abuse by older boys, sexual abuse by adults and gang
rivalry. Girls are particularly vulnerable and are often taken
off by traffickers with hours of landing.
Social workers try to get to them first.
"It is important to get to them within a day or so of
arrival, otherwise it becomes difficult," Singh said. "They pick
up survival skills. They are easily trapped."
RELUCTANT RETURNEES
A number of boys were being cared for by Salaam Baalak and
Railway Children in a shabby building in the station compound.
Nine lads, all barefoot, sat on a rug, playing checkers. A few
had arrived that morning. The oldest was thought to be 14.
One said he came from Kishanganj in Bihar state - a journey
of nearly 1,000 km (620 miles). He arrived in Delhi three years
ago but met social workers only in the past few months.
"I don't want to go home. Now I'm attached to this place,"
he said.
Railway Children's Kiran Jyoti said it was often hard to get
the children to return to their families.
"Newcomers are reluctant to talk. They can take months to
disclose where they are from," she said. "If they can't be
restored to the family, they eventually have to go into
long-term care."
Some do not want to return to abusive homes. Others simply
like the freedom and the fact they can earn money - 250 rupees
($4) on a good day. On the downside, some take to sniffing
substances and turn to pick-pocketing and petty crime.
Indian law provides a framework to tackle the problem with
child protection and anti-trafficking laws, but enforcing and
funding those measures prove difficult, Sellaraju said.
The children have also suffered threats and violence from
the police and railway officials but that is now changing.
"It used to be cruelty. Now no shouting, no handcuffs. We
want child-friendly police stations. Protecting children is also
a policeman's duty," said Thaneshwar Adiguar of the Special
Juvenile Police Unit.
Railway companies are involved in the effort, setting up
posts and spreading awareness through staff, vendors, porters
and passengers with announcements and leaflets.
"There is a positive intent on the part of the government
and railways but there are many challenges," Sellaraju said.
"India is at a crossroads. There are two extremes which exist
now."
($1=62.0900 Indian rupees)
(Editing by John O'Callaghan and Clarence Fernandez)