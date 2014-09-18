China's President Xi Jinping (R) walks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi (2nd L) during his visit to the Sabarmati river front in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

NEW DELHI Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that peace on the border with China was vital to developing relations, as a standoff between troops on their disputed border overshadowed a visit by President Xi Jinping.

"There should be peace in our relations and in the borders. If this happense we can realise the true potential of our relations," Modi told a joint news conference with Xi, shortly after reports that soldiers on both sides had pulled back.

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)