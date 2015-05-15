NEW DELHI May 15 China and India, the world's
No. 1 and No. 3 greenhouse gas emitters, projected a united
front on climate change on Friday with a rare joint statement
that asked rich countries to step up efforts to reduce global
carbon emissions.
The statement, issued by the two largest developing nations
during Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to China,
asked wealthy countries to provide finance, technology and other
necessary support to emerging countries to help reduce their own
emissions.
"The two sides urged the developed countries to raise their
pre-2020 emission reduction targets and honour their commitment
to provide $100 billion per year by 2020 to developing
countries," the statement said.
While both countries stopped short of making any
commitments, they said they would submit their respective plans
to curb greenhouse gas emissions well before crucial global
climate talks are held in Paris later this year.
India, which is the world's No. 3 emitter of greenhouse
gases, has been under pressure to make commitments after the top
two emitters - China and the United States - agreed to new
limits on carbon emissions starting in 2025.
Modi has signalled he will not bow to foreign pressure and
will instead focus on increased use of clean energy to fight the
adverse effects of climate change. He wants to quintuple India's
renewable energy capacity by 2022.
India cannot commit to emissions cuts as it still needs to
industrialise and lift millions of people out of poverty, the
government says.
Both the countries will continue to work together in areas
such as clean energy technologies, energy conservation and
renewable energy, the joint statement said.
"China and India are undertaking ambitious actions
domestically on combating climate change ... despite the
enormous scale of their challenges in terms of social and
economic development and poverty eradication," they said.
(Reporting by Aditya Kalra; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel and
Alex Richardson)