NICE May 20 India is expected to overtake China
as the world's top coal importer in 2015, faster than previously
expected, traders and consultants said on Wednesday.
India's coal imports should rise to around 200 million
tonnes this year, from around 180 million tonnes in 2014, said
Mayank Garg, managing director of consultancy Venerable Energy
Solutions Managing Director.
"It's happened much faster than expected because Chinese
imports have gone down and prices have gone down - price plays a
very important role in India."
Speaking at the IHS European coal conference, Garg said that
Indian imports could rise to 250 million tonnes within three to
four years if prices remained around current levels.
Global coal prices have been depressed in recent years by a
glut in supply.
"There's a possibility of exploding growth of imports... if
logistical restraints can be managed then the market could
explode," Garg said.
Meanwhile a fall in Chinese imports has been sharper than
had been expected.
Earlier this week a Reuters poll showed top coal consumer
China's thermal coal imports are expected to drop by 52 million
tonnes or around a quarter in 2015, as the country seeks to
support its domestic producers and address environmental
concerns.
International Energy Agency data showed China imported 229
million tonnes of thermal coal, including lignite, in 2014.
"In India everyone has had steady growth, the drop in China
was the surprise," a trader said.
(Reporting by Sarah McFarlane; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)