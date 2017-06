SINGAPORE, March 14 Indian traders have struck a rare deal to export 13,700 tonnes of corn to China, traders said on Thursday, signed at around $275 per tonne free on board for April shipment.

"This is new-crop corn and this is the first deal we have signed on a trial basis," a leading New-Delhi based trader who signed the deal with a Chinese company told Reuters on the sidelines of a conference in Singapore. (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Writing by Himani Sarkar; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)