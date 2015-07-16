(Corrects first paragraph to say Huawei won security clearance
to make telecoms equipment, not handsets)
NEW DELHI, July 15 Chinese telecoms giant Huawei
Technologies Co has won security clearance to
manufacture telecoms equipment in India, paving the way for it
to become the first major Chinese brand to supply locally made
products for one of the world's biggest markets for mobile
phones.
The green light from the Ministry of Home Affairs, confirmed
by an official on Wednesday, comes 19 months after Huawei first
applied for a manufacturing licence, amid wrangling over
national security concerns. It also marks a significant boost
for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Make in India' campaign.
"India is an important overseas market for Huawei," Allen
Wang, president of Huawei's consumer business group in India,
told Reuters on Wednesday. "We aim to become a top three brand
in India within three years."
A spokesman for Huawei in India said separately the firm had
not received official communication from the government, and
declined to comment further.
Close to 150 million subscribers use Internet-friendly
smartphones, a number that's forecast to grow about 26 percent
annually until 2019, according to a recent HSBC report.
Pending final approvals, Huawei would become the first
big-name Chinese phone maker to manufacture hardware in India's
growing market to helping compensate for slowing growth at home.
Xiaomi Inc, China's leading smartphone maker, earlier
this month reported a sequential drop in half-year
sales.
Huawei already has research and development operations in
India, and manufactures for export in the southern state of
Tamil Nadu. Setting up local research and production centres is
seen as key to helping Chinese firms offer top-end features at
even lower cost to India's price-sensitive consumers.
The green light for Huawei comes two months after Prime
Minister Modi visited China in an effort to promote stronger
business ties. China's ambassador to India told Reuters earlier
this year that tough security reviews and visa restrictions were
slowing investment, despite Modi's promise to roll out the red
carpet to foreign business.
India has been a testing ground for Chinese firms like
Lenovo Group Ltd and others, trying out new products
and strategies. Chinese producers are beginning to win market
share from better-known rivals such as South Korea's Samsung
Electronics Co and homegrown supplier Micromax.
Foxconn, the Taiwanese tech group that assembles the Apple
Inc iPhone in China, is also looking to open 10-12
plants in India by 2020 and is in talks to manufacture the
iPhone in the country.
(Reporting by Douglas Busvine in NEW DELHI, Devidutta Tripathy
in MUMBAI and Yimou Lee in HONG KONG; Editing by Clara Ferreira
Marques and Kenneth Maxwell)