GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks rise, euro steady as relief from French vote buoys sentiment
* Asia ex-Japan, Nikkei post gains as market euphoria persists
NEW DELHI, Sept 17 China and India will sign a $6.8 billion deal to establish two industrial parks aimed at reducing trade imbalances, Wang Hejun, economic and commercial counselor of the Chinese embassy in India said on Wednesday.
Chinese President Xi Jinping is in India for a three-day visit as the two Asian giants take steps to boost commercial ties. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar)
* Asia ex-Japan, Nikkei post gains as market euphoria persists
* Says initiates clinical investigation for GBR 310, its proposed biosimilar candidate for Xolair