NEW DELHI Jan 18 India and China have
agreed to try to avoid flare-ups along their disputed 4,000-km
border through the Himalayas, a positive development in often
fractious relations between Asia's emerging giants.
The two countries, which fought a brief but bloody border
war in 1962, have increased their military presence on each side
of the border in recent years as their fast-growing economies
permit more spending on defence of remote regions.
Under an agreement signed on Tuesday, high-level diplomats
and military officials will aim at "timely communication" about
border incidents and meet once or twice a year.
"Its main task is to deal with affairs concerning
maintaining the peace and tranquility of the border area,"
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Liu Weimin said at a briefing
on Wednesday.
However, the two countries are still a long way from
agreeing on their territory -- China says most of India's
Arunachal Pradesh state is part of Tibet. For its part, India
claims China's isolated Aksai Chin plateau near Kashmir as its
own.
"Both sides reiterated that before the border issue is
resolved, they will together strive to preserve the peace and
tranquility of the border," Liu said.
Shyam Saran, a former foreign secretary for India, said the
pact was a sign the two sides wanted to better manage ties as
they grow and compete for resources and allies in Asia and
beyond.
"The two countries are emerging powers, whose respective
strategic profiles are intersecting at multiple points," Saran
wrote in a column in the Business Standard newspaper.
China's close relationship with India's main rival Pakistan,
-- as well as other neighbours such as Sri Lanka, Myanmar
Bangladesh and Nepal -- has given an urgency to New Delhi's
strategy of forging ties with Washington, Japan and Australia,
along with Southeast Asian nations.
"On the Chinese side there is concern that its more
assertive posture of the past couple of years had triggered a
rapid and continuing build up of counterveiling coalitions in
the strategic Indo-Pacific theatre," Saran said.
Swaran Singh, an expert on Indo-Chinese relations at Delhi's
Jawaharlal Nehru University, said the pact gave momentum to
future talks but its relevance would depend on the wider
relationship.
"For 25 years, India and Pakistan have had a hot line and
the generals are supposed to ask each other what they had for
breakfast," Singh said. "But when the relationship is bad,
nobody picks up the phone."
(Reporting By Frank Jack Daniel; Editing fby Nick Macfie)