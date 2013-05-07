* Indian and Chinese soldiers had faced off on plateau
SRINAGAR, India, May 7 India has agreed to a
Chinese demand to demolish a remote army position near their de
facto border in the Himalayas, Indian sources said, as part of a
deal to end a standoff that threatened to scupper slowly
improving relations.
Indian and Chinese soldiers faced off 100 metres (330 feet)
apart on a plateau near the Karakoram mountain range, where they
fought a war 50 years ago, for three weeks until they reached a
deal on Sunday for both sides to withdraw.
The tension had threatened to overshadow a visit by the
Indian foreign minister to Beijing on May 9. China's Premier Li
Keqiang is expected to visit India later this month.
India said up to 50 Chinese soldiers set up camp in its
territory on the western rim of the Himalayas on April 15. Some
Indian officials and experts believed the incursion signalled
Chinese concern about increased Indian activity in the area.
The Chinese camp was in an area India said was 19 km (12
miles) beyond what it understands to be the border in the Ladakh
region of Kashmir, a vaguely defined line called the Line of
Actual Control, which neither side agrees on.
Details of the deal have not been made public and there were
differing versions about what had been dismantled. A source with
direct knowledge of the decision making in New Delhi said India
agreed to take down a temporary metal-roofed shelter in the
Chumar area, further south along the disputed border.
The source said the dismantled shelter had been erected in
Chumar shortly after China set up camp on the plateau.
However, an official from the Indian army's northern command
said India had taken down more permanent structures from Chumar.
"The bunkers in Chumar were dismantled after we acceded to
Chinese demand in the last flag meeting. These bunkers were
live-in bunkers," the army officer told Reuters on Tuesday.
China won the border war they fought in 1962, which soured
relations for decades, but ties between the Asian giants have
been improving. China is India's top trade partner and the two
occasionally hold joint military exercises.
India has been beefing up its military presence for several
years on the remote Ladakh plateau, building roads and runways
to catch up with Chinese development across the border in a
disputed area known as Aksai Chin
The decision to agree to the Chinese demand followed heavy
criticism of the Indian government over its handling of the
incident by the opposition.
An official in India's Defence Ministry said on Monday the
deal to end the standoff was "quid pro quo" and said China had
also demanded India take down listening and observation posts in
the Chumar area, which is close to a Chinese road through Tibet.
The source in New Delhi denied India was dismantling
anything more than the border shelter.
