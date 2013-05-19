NEW DELHI May 19 India's Prime Minister
Manmohan Singh told visiting Chinese President Li Keqiang on
Sunday a recent military standoff in the Himalayas could affect
relations between the two countries as they looked to boost
bilateral trade.
At a meeting shortly after Li arrived in India on his first
foreign trip, Singh said relations were affected when "peace and
tranquillity" on the border was impacted, a senior government
official with knowledge of the discussions told Reuters.
The official said Singh was referring to a three-week
standoff over disputed territory in the western Himalayas, which
was only resolved on May 3 after a public outcry in India.
The world's two most populous nations disagree about large
areas on their ill-defined border and fought a brief but bloody
war across it 50 years ago. Although there have been no shooting
incidents for decades, both sides maintain a large military
presence and often patrol inside disputed areas.
The latest incident distracted diplomats' attention from
negotiations on investment and trade ahead of Li's trip and
soured Indian public opinion toward China.
TRADE
Bilateral trade between the two countries touched $73
billion in 2011, making China India's largest trade partner, but
slipped to $66 billion last year.
Singh also said it was important to find a way to balance
out India's $29 billion trade deficit with China as the two
countries aim for $100 billion in bilateral trade by 2015.
"While we are committed to the $100 billion by 2015 we will
have to have a more balanced rate," said the official, who was
briefed about the restricted meeting.
The official described the conversations as constructive and
cordial but said he did not know Li's response to Singh's
comments.
"I am looking forward to exchanging views with Indian
leaders on bilateral ties and regional and global issues of
common concern," Li said in a statement issued after his arrival
in India and reported by China's state news agency Xinhua.
Up from next to nothing in the 1990s, trade has been heavily
skewed in favour of China. It exports power and telecoms
equipment to its neighbour, which as one of the world's fastest
growing major economies could offer brighter opportunities for
business than the stagnant West.
The growing deficit is a bone of contention though, and
India is pressing for greater access for its pharmaceuticals and
IT services.
China has never sought a trade surplus or blocked imports,
its deputy trade minister Jiang Yaoping said on Thursday,
blaming the imbalance on "differences in the two countries'
economic structures".
Prior to the visit, Li said he chose his first destination
on the four nation tour to show how important India is for China
and also because he had fond memories of visiting as a Communist
youth leader 27 years ago.
The two countries are expected to sign agreements on trade,
agriculture, the environment and culture, Xinhua said after Li
arrived on Sunday. Li is due to leave India on Wednesday to
travel to Pakistan, then Switzerland and Germany.
