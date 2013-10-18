(Refiles to correct spelling of "off" in first paragraph)
By Sanjeev Miglani
NEW DELHI Oct 18 - India and China are close to
an agreement to stop tension on their contested border touching
off confrontation while they try to figure out a way to break
decades-old stalemate on overlapping claims to long stretches of
the Himalayas.
The border defence cooperation pact that diplomats are
racing to finalise ahead of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's
visit to China next week is a small step forward in a
complicated relationship marked by booming economic ties but
also growing distrust.
In May, the two armies ended a three-week standoff in the
western Himalayas after Chinese troops set up a camp at least 10
km (6 miles) inside territory claimed by India, triggering a
public outcry and calls that India should stand up to its
powerful neighbour.
China denied that troops had crossed into Indian territory.
Under the new agreement, the two nuclear-armed sides will
give notice of patrols along the ill-defined border. They will
ensure that patrols do not "tail" each other to reduce the
chance of confrontation.
The two armies, strung out along the 4,000-km (2,500-mile)
border from the high altitude Ladakh plateau in the west to the
jungles of Arunachal Pradesh in the east, have also agreed to
set up a hotline between top ranking officers, in addition to
existing brigade-level contacts.
"The key issue is maintaining peace and tranquillity on the
border," said an Indian government official.
The border defence cooperation agreement is built on
existing confidence-building measures and is designed to ensure
that patrolling along the Line of Actual Control, as the
unsettled border is called, does not escalate into an unintended
skirmish, he said.
"Barring last minute problems, there should be an agreement.
It's a question of crossing the Ts and dotting the Is," the
officer said, speaking on condition of anonymity because of the
sensitivity of the issue.
India and China fought a brief border war in 1962 and since
then ties have been mired in distrust. China lays claims to more
than 90,000 square km (35,000 sq miles) of land in the eastern
sector. India disputes that and instead says China occupies
38,000 sq km (14,600 sq miles) of territory on the Aksai Chin
plateau in the west.
A Chinese airline last week blocked two Indian archers from
disputed Arunachal Pradesh from travelling to China, souring the
mood in India just days before Singh travels to Beijing.
"The fundamental problem they are not tackling is defining
the Line of Actual Control and then a settlement of the border,"
said Srikanth Kondapalli, a China expert at New Delhi's
Jawaharlal Nehru University.
BEEFING UP DEFENCES
One reason tension has risen is that both countries are
upgrading civil and military infrastructure on either side of
the frontier.
China has vastly improved its roads and is building or
extending airfields on its side of the border in Tibet. It has
placed nuclear-capable intermediate missiles in the area and
deployed about 300,000 troops across the Tibetan plateau,
according to a 2010 Pentagon report.
India has also woken up and is in the midst of a 10-year
plan to scale up its side of the border with a network of roads
and airfields. In July, the cabinet cleared the raising of a new
mountain corps comprising about 50,000 troops to be deployed on
the Chinese border.
"China has developed the border infrastructure so
intricately that its roads and tracks even in high mountainous
regions look like fingers running down your spine," said retired
Lieutenant General Prakash Katoch who commanded the Indian
army's Special Forces wing.
Chinese nuclear and missile assistance to Pakistan as well
as a widening trade deficit in China's favour have added to
Indian fear about encirclement. China, on the other hand, is
concerned about Tibetan activists using India as a base to
further their separatist aims.
"It strikes me that many of the usual grievances have grown
in prominence over the past several months: Chinese incursions
on the border, the issuance of irregular visas, continued
Chinese support for Pakistan's nuclear programme, and so on,"
said Shashank Joshi, a fellow at the Royal United Services
Institute in London.
"It also seems that India is eager to keep these grievances
in check."
