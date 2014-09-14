* September shuttle diplomacy between Asia's 'big three'
* Strategic influence, security, business atop agenda
* China and Japan compete for high speed rail in India
* Chinese investment in India could top $100 bln
By Sanjeev Miglani and Ben Blanchard
NEW DELHI/BEIJING, Sept 14 China will pledge to
invest billions of dollars in India's rail network during a
visit by President Xi Jinping this week, bringing more than
diplomatic nicety to the neighbours' first summit since Narendra
Modi became prime minister in May.
The leaders of Asia's three biggest economies - China, India
and Japan - have crisscrossed the region this month, lobbying
for strategic influence, building defence ties, and seeking new
business opportunities.
Beijing's bid to ramp up commercial ties in India comes
despite a territorial dispute that has flared anew in recent
years, raising concerns in New Delhi, where memories of a
humiliating border war defeat in 1962 run deep.
It follows a pledge by Japan to invest $35 billion in India
over the next five years - including the introduction of bullet
trains - and a drive to deepen security ties during talks
earlier this month between Modi and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in
Tokyo.
India and China are expected to sign a pact that will open
the way for Chinese participation in new rail tracks, automated
signalling for faster trains and modern stations that India's
British-built rail system desperately needs, having barely added
11,000 km of track in the 67 years since independence.
China, which added 14,000 km of track in the five years to
2011, is also pushing for a share of the lucrative high-speed
train market in India, which it says would be cheaper than
Japanese proposals.
"India has a strong, real desire to increase its cooperation
with China and other countries to perfect and develop its rail
system, and has concrete cooperation ideas," Assistant Chinese
Foreign Minister Liu Jianchao told reporters ahead of Xi's trip.
"India is considering building high-speed railways, and
China has a positive attitude towards this."
China's consul general in Mumbai, Liu Youfa, told the Times
of India last week that Chinese investment in the modernisation
of India's railways could eventually touch $50 billion.
Beijing is looking to invest another $50 billion in building
India's ports, roads and a project to link rivers, part of an
infrastructure push that Modi has said is his top priority to
crank up economic growth.
Chinese investment will also help narrow a trade deficit
with India that hit $31 billion in 2013.
From economic parity in 1980, China's growth has outstripped
India's fourfold. Beijing is now seeking to recycle some of its
vast export surpluses into foreign investment in resources and
infrastructure in South Asia to feed its industrial machine.
DISTRUST
New Delhi's ties with Beijing have long been held back by
distrust, mostly over their contested border. India has reported
a rise in incursions by Chinese troops in recent years across a
military control line, prompting a drive to beef up defences.
India also views Chinese military collaboration with its
arch-rival, Pakistan, as a security threat.
Beijing, for its part, is concerned about the activities of
Tibetans led by the Dalai Lama who fled to India following a
failed uprising in 1959.
Xi kicks off his visit in Ahmedabad, the commercial capital
of Modi's home state, Gujarat, on Wednesday when the nationalist
Indian leader will be marking his 64th birthday.
Xi is set to launch one of two industrial parks focused on
building power equipment in the booming state, which topped
India's growth rates when Modi was its chief minister. China
will set up another park in the neighbouring state of
Maharashtra that will be mainly involved in the autos sector.
The informal setting of the first meeting between Xi and
Modi is expected to bring a personal touch, much like the
friendly get-together of the new Indian leader and Abe in Kyoto
before their formal summit in Tokyo.
"We hope that during this visit the Chinese and Indian
relationship of the last 50-60 years would see a directional
change," India's Trade Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.
For all that, Modi's bonhomie with Abe and his plans to meet
U.S. President Barack Obama later this month point to a
carefully balanced approach to relations with big powers.
"Modi is playing his cards very close to his chest, first by
visiting Japan ahead of Xi coming to China, and also by planning
a U.S. visit later this year," said a Beijing-based diplomat who
follows the China-India relationship.
Before he arrives in India, Xi will visit the Maldives, the
Indian ocean island which India has long considered its area of
influence.
He will also travel to Sri Lanka, where China is building a
port less than 200 km from India's southern coast, part of a
drive to build ports across the Indian Ocean that some have
dubbed a strategic "String of Pearls".
Earlier this month, Abe visited Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.
(Additional reporting by Frank Jack Daniel and Tommy Wilkes in
New Delhi; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)