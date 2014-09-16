China's President Xi Jinping visits Prime Minister Narendra Modi in India this week, the first trip to the country by a Chinese head of state in eight years and a chance for the Asian giants to forge closer commercial ties even while diplomatic jostling and a contested border remain stumbling blocks. Xi arrives in India on Wednesday after touring the Maldives and Sri Lanka. The two countries are expected to ramp up commercial ties and open the way for Chinese investment in Indian infrastructure, including railways. Click on the links below to see the latest stories: LATEST >India to defend China border after standoff ahead of Xi visit >India tightens Vietnam defence, oil ties ahead of Xi's visit >With eye on China, India to develop disputed border region EARLIER >China on track to develop Indian railways as Xi heads to S.Asia >Ahead of Xi trip, China says not seeking to contain India >India says China likely to set up industrial parks in country >India voices optimism ahead of Xi's visit, eyes investment (Compiled by Malini Menon in NEW DELHI)