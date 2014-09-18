A standoff between Indian and Chinese soldiers overshadowed a visit to New Delhi by China's President Xi Jinping on Thursday, with a $20 billion investment pledge eclipsed by robust comments from India's new Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the dispute. Xi arrived in India on Wednesday after touring the Maldives and Sri Lanka. Despite the tension, the two sides were able to agree on investments aimed at significantly upgrading their commercial relationship, with China pledging $20 billion for industrial parks and infrastructure including railway technology. Click on the links below to see the latest stories: LATEST >China not warlike, says Xi, as border standoff dominates trip >China's Xi says determined to settle India border issue >As Xi visits India, Dalai Lama raises China border woes >China joins nations eyeing India's civil nuclear sector >Xi sees factory China and back office India as global engine >India and China look to put knotty relations on new footing >Indigo agrees $2.6 bln aircraft finance deal with China's ICBC >FACTBOX-Border rows, railways likely topics of China-India talks >Reuters Insider - India hits Japan/China radar reut.rs/1BLg9vd >BREAKINGVIEWS-India in depth: How not to get swamped by capital EARLIER >India should be more proactive on Tibet - Dalai Lama aide >With eye on China, India to develop disputed border region >India to defend China border after standoff ahead of Xi visit >India tightens Vietnam defence, oil ties ahead of Xi's visit >Maldives gives airport contract to Chinese firm on Xi visit >China on track to develop Indian railways as Xi heads to S.Asia >Ahead of Xi trip, China says not seeking to contain India >India says China likely to set up industrial parks in country >India voices optimism ahead of Xi's visit, eyes investment (Compiled by Malini Menon in NEW DELHI)