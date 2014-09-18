(Corrects Xi's name in paragraph 1)
By Frank Jack Daniel
NEW DELHI, Sept 18 Indian and Chinese soldiers
faced off on a Himalayan plateau on Thursday, dampening the
bonhomie around a rare visit by China's President Xi Jinping to
New Delhi and a reminder of problems underlying growing
commercial ties.
A meeting between brigadier-level army officials in the
Ladakh plateau in the western Himalayas on Monday did not result
in soldiers retreating from positions held for more than a week
in a dispute over construction in the border region.
"There is an ongoing situation," an official at India's army
headquarters in Delhi said.
Both countries lay claim to vast tracts of territory and
after two decades of talks are no closer to a resolution of a
border dispute over which they went to war in 1962.
Indian foreign ministry spokesman Syed Akbaruddin said the
new friction on the border had featured in talks between Xi and
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who met in New Delhi on Thursday.
"Let me assure you all these issues have been raised and
issues of concern, including recent events, will continue to be
discussed," he said in response to a question about the
stand-off.
India and China are ramping up commercial ties and opening
up the way for Chinese investment in Indian infrastructure,
including railways and industrial parks, with billions of
dollars of investment pledges likely during Xi's trip.
Speaking at a welcoming ceremony at India's presidential
palace, Xi emphasised the enormous potential of the world's two
largest emerging powers working more closely together but
acknowledged a need to "deepen mutual understanding".
"During this visit I hope to work with the Indian leadership
to be strong advocates of China-India relations and to ... take
our strategic and cooperative partnership for peace and
prosperity to a higher plain," Xi told reporters after being met
by a guard of honour.
Modi is keen on Chinese investment to help balance $65
billion in annual trade that is heavily tilted in China's
favour. He is also seeking more access for India's IT services
and pharmaceuticals to China.
M.D. Nalapat, who heads the department of geopolitics at
India's Manipal University, said India's new government saw that
working with China was 90 percent upside, and should not be
undermined by the two countries differences.
"Modi is looking at an opportunity, and will not sacrifice
it because of the 10 percent threat, Nalapat said in an article
written for the Gateway House think tank.
"China needs India - as a market, as a source of trained
manpower, and as a friendly neighbour. I believe that Xi has the
ability to break through the negativism about India.
Even as images of Xi shaking hands with Indian ministers
were broadcast, TV commentary focused on the border tension, and
raked up sensitivities about China's support for India's
arch-rival, Pakistan.
Another irritant for China is the presence in India of
exiled Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama, who has lived in
the north of the country since fleeing a failed uprising against
Chinese rule of his homeland in 1959. A government of exiled
Tibetans and tens of thousands of refugees are also based in
India.
In one sign that India wanted the Xi visit to be a success,
New Delhi asked the Dalai Lama, whom Beijing labels a dangerous
separatist seeking an independent Tibet, to reschedule an event
in the capital so that it would not clash with the Chinese
president's trip.
About 20 supporters of a free Tibet, mainly women, protested
within a few metres of the building in New Delhi where Modi and
Xi were holding talks, waving Tibetan flags and shouting "We
want justice." Police detained them after a few minutes.
Several other small pro-Tibet protests broke out across the
city.
Speaking in India's financial centre, Mumbai, the Dalai Lama
said Xi should use his visit to learn from the Indian experience
of democratic rule, and learn democratic practices.
"I think the Chinese president should learn some of India's
experience," he said in a speech. "Democratic rule, rule of law,
and free media."
