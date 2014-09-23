By Sanjeev Miglani and Fayaz Bukhari
| NEW DELHI/SRINAGAR, Sept 23
NEW DELHI/SRINAGAR, Sept 23 Hundreds of Indian
and Chinese troops have dug into positions on a high Himalayan
plateau, leading India's army chief to cancel a foreign trip and
monitor a standoff that underscores deep differences between the
Asian giants as they seek closer ties.
Military officials in New Delhi and Kashmir said on Tuesday
that Chinese troops set up a camp about 3 km (2 miles) into
territory claimed by India in the Chumar region of the Ladakh
plateau more than a week ago.
Indian soldiers have set up their own base nearby and have
been told not to back down, the officials said.
Asked about the standoff, China's Ministry of Defence said
the two sides' understanding of the line of the border was not
the same.
"The two countries' border, to this day, has not been
designated," the ministry said in a faxed statement, adding that
the Chinese military respected pacts signed by both countries.
"Both sides, if problems occur in the border area, can reach
an appropriate resolution through dialogue and consultation."
India has deployed about 1,500 troops in the Chumar area and
there are about 800 Chinese soldiers, an Indian government
official said. The two sides are not in an eyeball-to-eyeball
confrontation and are well separated from each other, he added.
The alleged incursion by Chinese troops into territory
claimed by India dominated a visit by Chinese President Xi
Jinping last week, overshadowing his pledges to invest $20
billion over five years and a bid to warm personal ties with new
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
After a summit between Modi and Xi on Friday, the soldiers
pulled back from a face-to-face confrontation to take up more
distant positions.
TRIP CANCELLED
India's army chief, General Dalbir Singh, cancelled a
three-day visit to neighbouring Bhutan on Monday in order to
monitor the border situation, a government official in New Delhi
said.
Military commanders from both sides were due to hold a
meeting in the border area on Tuesday, another official said, in
a fourth such gathering to try and resolve the dispute.
Modi has promised to take a tougher stance in India's border
dispute with China, joining other Asian nations, including Japan
and the Philippines, which have pushed back against Beijing.
China must be combat ready to win a "regional war" and the
armed forces must make sure they hew to decisions by the central
leadership, Chinese President Xi Jinping told senior military
leaders, the official Xinhua news agency said on Monday.
Xi's comments were widely reported in Indian media and came
days after a speech in New Delhi in which he said China was not
a warlike nation.
During Xi's visit Modi urged an early border settlement with
China. Both sides have held 17 rounds of border talks since the
early 1990s, with little progress.
Small incursions are common across the Line of Actual
Control between the nations, the de facto border that runs some
4,000 km (2,500 miles) across the Himalayas, but it is rare for
either country to set up camp deep within disputed territory.
"As both sides have increased their forces on the border it
has led to more confrontations like this," said Dipankar
Banerjee, director of the Institute of Peace and Conflict
Studies in New Delhi.
"These sorts of events are par for the course when you have
a long undemarcated border."
(Additional reporting by Megha Rajagopalan in BEIJING; Writing
and additional reporting by Andrew MacAskill; Editing by
Clarence Fernandez)