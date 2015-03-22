(Repeats to widen distribution)
NEW DELHI, March 22 A Chinese envoy will hold
talks in India from Sunday aimed at fixing a dispute about the
Himalayan border that divides Asia's largest nations, part of a
push to make progress on the festering row before Prime Minister
Narendra Modi visits China.
China's special representative, Yang Jiechi, will visit
India from Sunday until Tuesday for the eighteenth round of
boundary talks, India's foreign ministry said in a statement.
The talks are the first since Modi took office. The
nationalist prime minister is keen to resolve the dispute that
has clouded rapidly expanding commercial links, and any progress
would shed a positive light on his expected visit to Beijing in
May.
But there is no simple solution to a conflict that largely
dates back to British colonial decisions about Tibet.
The disagreement over the 3,500-km (2,175-mile) border led
to a brief war in 1962 and involves large swathes of remote
territory.
China lays claim to more than 90,000 sq km (35,000 sq miles)
disputed by New Delhi in the eastern sector of the Himalayas.
Much of that forms the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh, which
China calls South Tibet.
India says China occupies 38,000 square km (14,600 sq miles)
of its territory on the Aksai Chin plateau in the west.
In September, the two armies were locked in a faceoff in the
Ladakh sector in the western Himalayas just as Chinese President
Xi Jinping was visiting India for the first summit talks with
Modi.
Yang's visit to India is at the invitation of Ajit Doval,
Modi's national security adviser and close aide, known to take a
hard line on security issues.
(Reporting by Frank Jack Daniel; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)