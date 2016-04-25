By Sanjeev Miglani
| NEW DELHI, April 25
NEW DELHI, April 25 India on Monday said it had
withdrawn a visa to an exiled Uighur leader whom China has long
branded a terrorist, provoking criticism from the opposition
that it had buckled to pressure from Beijing.
China blames unrest that has killed hundreds of people in
its far western province of Xinjiang on Islamist militants
looking to establish an independent state for the mostly Muslim
Uighur ethnic minority.
Dolkun Isa, executive chairman of the Munich-based World
Uyghur Congress, planned to attend a conference this month in
India's northern hill town of Dharamsala, the seat of the
Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama.
Isa's World Uyghur Congress is a leading ethnic Uighur group
which advocates democracy and human rights.
New Delhi granted Isa a tourist visa in a sign that Prime
Minister Narendra Modi's government was ready to break from the
past, when it had discouraged a visit by the top exiled Uighur
leader, Rebiya Kadeer, in 2009.
But on Monday, an interior ministry spokesman said Isa's
electronic visa had been withdrawn, without giving a reason for
the decision.
"A visa was given to him. That has been cancelled," the
spokesman said. The foreign ministry directed queries to the
interior ministry.
The announcement came after domestic media quoted the
Chinese Foreign Ministry as saying Isa was wanted by China and
Interpol had put out a "red-corner" notice for his arrest.
Isa said he was disappointed by the decision to block his
travel to a conference aimed at exchanging ideas among different
ethnic and religious communities.
"I recognize and understand the difficult position that the
Indian government found itself, and regret that my trip has
generated such unwarranted controversy," he said in a statement
on the group's website.
Modi's administration has sought a more assertive posture in
its relations with neighbours and erstwhile foes, Pakistan and
China, as it seeks to expand commercial ties.
India reacted angrily this month to China's decision to put
a hold on its request to add the head of the Pakistani militant
group Jaish-e-Mohammad, or the Army of Mohammad, to the United
Nations' al Qaeda-Islamic State blacklist.
Some political supporters of Modi's government saw the
initial grant of the visa as a response to Beijing's decision to
side with Pakistan over the militant leader operating from the
neighbouring country.
The flip-flop provoked opposition criticism. "Modi's latest
foreign policy disaster on China can be termed a Himalayan
blunder," said Sanjay Jha, a spokesman of the main opposition
Congress party.
(Editing by Clarence Fernandez)