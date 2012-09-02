(Repeats to additional subscribers with no changes to text)
By Frank Jack Daniel and Matthias Williams
NEW DELHI, Sept 2 A rare visit to India by
China's defence minister should help avoid flare-ups along the
border between the nuclear-armed Asian giants at a time when
Beijing is grappling with a change of leadership and friction in
the South China Sea.
But General Liang Guanglie's trip -- the first by a Chinese
defence minister in eight years -- also highlights growing
competition between the two emerging powers as they jostle for
influence and resources across Asia.
Liang is due to arrive in Mumbai on Sunday afternoon after
stopping in Sri Lanka, the island nation off the south coast of
India that sits on vital ocean trade routes.
There he sought to play down Indian fears that China is
threading a "string of pearls" -- or encircling it by financing
infrastructure and military strength in neighbours stretching
from Pakistan to the Maldives.
"China attaches great importance to its relations with the
South Asian nations, and commits itself to forging harmonious
co-existence and mutually beneficial and win-win cooperation
with them," he said in speech to Sri Lankan soldiers.
"The PLA's (People's Liberation Army) efforts in conducting
friendly exchanges and cooperation with its counterparts in the
South Asian nations are intended for maintaining regional
security and stability and not targeted at any third party."
As neighbours and emerging superpowers, India and China have
a complex relationship. Trade has grown at a dizzying rate but
Beijing is wary of India's close ties to Washington and memories
of a border war with China half a century ago are still fresh in
New Delhi.
Despite 15 rounds of high level talks to resolve the dispute
about where their Himalayan border lies, neither side is close
to giving up any territory. Liang is not expected to broach the
territorial issue on his trip.
Analysts say Liang's India tour will demonstrate that
Beijing is managing the often twitchy relations with its
neighour just ahead of its once-in-a-decade leadership
transition.
"China's leadership has one primary objective: how do we
continue without any convulsions," said Uday Bhaskar, director
of the National Maritime Foundation, a New Delhi think-tank.
"You do not want to have anything to do with India just now
which is rocking the boat, as it were," he said.
AID FOR ISLANDS
In Sri Lanka, Liang pledged $12 million in military aid,
adding to billions of dollars spent helping President Mahinda
Rajapaksa win a 25-year-old civil war and rebuild his ruined
nation's ports and roads.
Emphasising China's growing clout in the region, President
Mohammed Waheed of the Indian Ocean archipelago nation the
Maldives left for Beijing on Friday to arrange $500 million in
loans, partly for infrastructure.
In turn, India courts close ties with Vietnam. Its
exploration of an oil block in the South China Sea has needled
Beijing, which claims the sovereignty over almost all of the sea
and has stepped up its military presence there
Both China and India say they are committed to attaining
prosperity through peaceful means. Business relations are
booming and trade flows have reached an annual $75.5 billion, up
from just $3 billion a decade ago. Trade is skewed in China's
favour.
During the four day trip to India, Liang will talk about
border security with his counterpart Defence Minister A.K.
Antony, India said this week, and they may announce a new round
of joint military exercises -- following on from a recent joint
naval practice in Shanghai.
No more details have been announced, but the two sides are
expected to discuss their mutual neighbours Afghanistan and
Pakistan, and the security challenges they face when NATO forces
start leaving the region in 2014.
TIBET
Liang's delegation includes Yang Jinshan, commander of the
Tibet military district -- on the vast and troubled Himalayan
plateau bordering India. China and India fought a brief border
war in 1962, two years after India gave asylum to the Dalai
Lama, who Beijing considers a separatist.
The last time a Chinese defence minister visited India was
in 2004. Since then, Beijing has spent billions of dollars on
train lines, roads and military hardware in Tibet. India has
also spent heavily to strengthen its defences along the
frontier, which the two sides dispute, despite years of talks.
Minor incidents of both nations' troops crossing the border
are common, but major flare-ups are avoided through meetings of
low and mid-rank officers, as well as senior military
delegations and a cabinet-level hotline.
Instability has increased in Tibet in the lead up to the
Chinese leadership change, with 51 Tibetans setting fire to
themselves in gruesome protests against Beijing's heavy-handed
rule in the region.
Liang's visit follows a number of high intensity unilateral
military exercises by both countries in the border region in the
past year.
More recently, India's ambassador to China was allowed to
tour Tibet, a rare occurrence, and an Indian military delegation
was taken to the region's capital Lhasa.
Jayadeva Ranade, a retired Indian senior civil servant and
China expert, said China's recent warmth toward India reflected
its concerns about military escalation in the South China Sea,
and perception that India is being drawn into the U.S. "pivot"
to Asia, which Beijing sees as containment.
While he welcomed Liang's trip, Ranade said India was
disappointed China's next president had not yet visited.
"It's a tepid gesture -- earlier they were expecting a
higher level visit, Xi Jinping was expected to come. That would
have been something," Ranade said.
(Additional reporting by Ranga Sirilal in Colombo and Sabrina
Mao in Beijing; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)