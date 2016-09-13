NEW DELHI, Sept 13 India said it had held
"substantive" talks with China on Tuesday on its bid to become a
fully fledged member of the Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG), a
club of nations that trades in civil nuclear technology.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is campaigning to join the NSG
to back a multi-billion-dollar drive to build nuclear power
plants in partnership with Russia, the United States and France,
and reduce India's reliance on polluting fossil fuels.
Yet his bid to win accession to the 48-member group that was
founded in response to India's first atomic weapons test in 1974
has so far failed to win over strategic rival Beijing, which
enjoys a de facto veto because the group operates by consensus.
India's foreign ministry said in a statement that its chief
nuclear negotiator, Amandeep Singh Gill, had hosted a Chinese
delegation led by Director General Wang Qun of the Ministry of
Foreign Affairs.
The talks, agreed earlier by the two countries' foreign
ministers, covered issues of mutual interest in the areas of
disarmament and non-proliferation, and focused on India's bid to
join the NSG.
"The discussions were candid, pragmatic and substantive,"
the Indian statement said, adding that further talks would be
held.
China also issued a statement on the talks, saying both
sides agreed to exchange views on the NSG issue and that
existing members needed to have further talks on how to deal
with countries that are not signatories to the nuclear
Non-Proliferation Treaty.
The treaty recognises the five permanent members of the
United Nations Security Council - the United States, Russia,
China, Britain and France - as nuclear weapons powers but not
others.
India has ruled out signing the NPT but argues that its
track record of non-proliferation should entitle it to join the
Nuclear Suppliers Group. India was granted an NSG waiver in 2008
that allows it to engage in nuclear commerce, but deprives it of
a vote in the organisation's decision making.
Backers of India's NSG bid, which include the United States,
hope that a deal can still be reached despite a setback at the
group's annual meeting in Seoul in June. Modi will host Chinese
President Xi Jinping at a summit of the BRICS emerging markets
caucus in Goa in mid-October.
(Reporting by Douglas Busvine and Ben Blanchard)