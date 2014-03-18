By Sanjeev Miglani
NEW DELHI, March 18 India's Hindu nationalist
opposition has seized upon a secret report about how the
government bungled a war with China more than 50 years ago to
batter the ruling party days before an election.
India, led by its first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru,
was defeated in the 1962 conflict that was painted at home as
Chinese aggression across the Himalayas.
But excerpts of a military investigation that were leaked by
an Australian journalist who wrote an acclaimed book on the war
said the government's policy of forward deployment in the high
mountains had increased the chances of conflict.
The Bharatiya Janata Party, which is the front-runner in the
election beginning next month, demanded that the government
release the report by former army Lieutenant General Henderson
Brooks so that the country would know how the government pushed
the military into a war it could only lose.
"What are they trying to hide by making the war report
classified ?" BJP spokesman Ravi Shankar Prasad said. "We have a
right to know what went wrong. We lost the war because of
Nehru."
The party led by prime ministerial candidate Narendra Modi
has targeted the Nehru-Gandhi family that leads the Congress as
a central plank of its campaign platform.
The military investigation said that in the months leading
to the war, Nehru's government ordered the military to patrol
and establish posts far into the disputed border as part of a
forward policy to deter the Chinese.
It held the top military brass also responsible for failing
to stand up to the government and tell the politicians that it
did not have the resources to support aggressive deployment and
that troops would be too thinly spread out.
"With the introduction of the forward policy, the chances of
a conflict certainly increased...that this implementation would
bring about a major change in the military situation was obvious
and it cannot be viewed as being wise after the event," the
report leaked by journalist and historian Neville Maxwell said.
China's response was immediate and it began setting up posts
of its own and by October 1962 the two countries were at war on
both the western and eastern stretches of the Himalayas. It
ended the following month with China holding large tracts of
what India said was its territory.
The two countries remain locked in the territorial dispute
although trade ties have boomed in recent years.
"Our leadership lied to the nation, hid information and
lived in a romantic world. Result: War lost, territory lost,
also loss of face," Ram Madhav, a senior leader of the Rashtriya
Swayamsevak Sangh, the ideological parent of the BJP and the
umbrella group of Hindu organisations, said in a Twitter post.
The BJP has long advocated a tough national security posture
towards both China and Pakistan and last month Modi said Beijing
must drop its "mindset of expansion".
The defence ministry in a statement rejected calls to
release the war report, saying its contents were sensitive and
of current operational value.
Nehru's great grandson, Rahul Gandhi, is leading the
Congress campaign in the election next month.
(Reporting by Sanjeev Miglani; Editing by Nick Macfie)