By Frank Jack Daniel
NEW DELHI, Sept 16 India should be more
proactive when it comes to the issue of Tibetan autonomy, an
aide to the Dalai Lama said, after the spiritual leader was
asked to reschedule an event to avoid it clashing with Chinese
leader Xi Jinping's visit to India.
Tempa Tsering, the Dalai Lama's representative in New Delhi,
said Tibetan exiles were grateful to India for years of refuge,
but that it was time the country took a stronger stance with its
neighbour China.
"India is extremely kind, generous and understanding with
Tibetans in the area of culture, education and resettlement,"
Tsering told Reuters.
"But with regard to the settlement of the Tibetan issue,
sometimes India is over-cautious," he said. "We would like to
see them be a little more proactive."
Tsering confirmed on Tuesday that the Indian government had
asked the Dalai Lama, the leader of Tibetan Buddhists, to delay
a spiritual conclave that was due to start in Delhi on Friday,
the last day of Xi's visit beginning on Wednesday.
The conclave on religious harmony is now scheduled to begin
on Saturday, Sept. 20. Tsering said India's request to delay the
event was understandable in the circumstances.
Tsering expressed hope that Xi would also be more sensitive
to demands for more autonomy for Tibet, where a spate of
self-immolations in protest at Beijing's rule has led to a
security crackdown.
"Some say that maybe Xi is the most powerful leader since
Mao, and when you have a powerful leader they can be more
decisive," Tsering said.
China regularly applies diplomatic pressure on its allies to
reduce privileges offered to the Dalai Lama, who it labels a
separatist seeking an independent Tibet. The Dalai Lama says he
only seeks more autonomy for his Himalayan homeland.
South Africa last week denied a visa to the Dalai Lama for
the third time in five years.
Xi is only the third Chinese president to visit India.
Modi's government plans a warm welcome and hopes the trip will
kick-start closer economic ties. At the same time India has
signalled that it will be more assertive with regard to
strategic and territorial jostling with its larger neighbour.
Xi will start his India trip in Modi's home state of
Gujarat. The Indian prime minister has in recent days made much
of India's shared Buddhist heritage with China.
The Dalai Lama, 79, has lived in India since fleeing across
the Himalayas after a failed uprising in 1959. The head of the
Tibetan government in exile, Lobsang Sangay, attended Modi's
inauguration in May, annoying China.
(Reporting by Frank Jack Daniel; Editing by Douglas Busvine and
Sonya Hepinstall)