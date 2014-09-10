NEW DELHI, Sept 10 China is likely to announce establishment of industrial parks in India during President Xi Jinping's visit this month, India's trade minister said on Wednesday, in a boost to commercial ties between the two large economies.

Nirmala Sitharaman said that India will ask China to set up manufacturing units for exports as it seeks to restore economic momentum and provide jobs for the tens of thousands of people entering the workforce each month. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Writing by Sanjeev Miglani; editing by Malini Menon)