NEW DELHI Feb 25 The Indian government said on
Wednesday it had boosted security around hundreds of churches in
New Delhi after a spate of attacks on religious institutions
unnerved minority Christians.
Junior home minister Haribhai Chaudhary told lawmakers that
extra police had been deployed to protect 240 churches in the
capital, and that surveillance cameras had been installed in and
around all religious centres.
Since December, five churches in the capital have reported
incidents of arson or theft. On Wednesday, a church in the
southern state of Karnataka was vandalised, a police official in
the city of Mangalore told Reuters.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a declared Hindu nationalist,
vowed earlier this month to protect all religious groups at an
event organised by the Catholic community -- a long-awaited
reassurance widely seen as a response to the violence.
Days before, hundreds of Christian protesters had clashed
with police on the streets of New Delhi to demand government
protection following concerns that minorities were being
increasingly targeted by Hindu extremist groups.
After Modi came to power last May, systematic campaigns by
conservative groups to convert Muslims and Christians to
Hinduism, as well as acts of vandalism and theft at churches,
have outraged religious minorities.
About a fifth of India's 1.27 billion people identify
themselves as belonging to faiths other than Hinduism.
Even after Modi's speech, the leader of an influential
hardline Hindu organisation associated with his Bharatiya Janata
Party (BJP) lashed out at Mother Teresa, the Christian nun who
spent her life caring for the poor in Kolkata.
Mohan Bhagwat, the head of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh
(RSS), said Mother Teresa sought "to make the person obligated
so that they become Christian".
Mother Teresa, who was born in Macedonia but became an
Indian citizen, was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1979 for
her work in the slums.
