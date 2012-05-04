Reuters Market Eye - Shares in Cipla (CIPL.NS) gain 3.1 percent to 327.35 rupees after CLSA upgrades the stock to "outperform" from "underperform", maintaining its 12-month price target at 360 rupees.

The brokerage says it expects "strong" operating performance from Lexapro, an anxiety and depression drug, and a weaker rupee.

CLSA says nasal spray Dymista will also boost earnings as U.S. sales ramp up. The brokerage also calls Cipla's valuations "reasonable" after recent sharp falls.

Separately, Cipla has cut the price of some of its cancer drugs, but company says no impact seen on revenues due to very low volumes of these drugs.