MUMBAI May 8 Indian generic drugmaker Cipla
is looking into cutting prices of more cancer drugs
after it slashed the prices last week of three treatments by up
to 75 percent, Y.K. Hamied, the company's chairman and managing
director, said in an interview.
He said the unexpected response to its move last week to cut
the price of its generic version of Bayer's kidney
and liver cancer drug Nexavar and two other drugs had prompted
him to consider further such moves.
"I am now sitting with my boys to see what reductions we can
make in the entire range of cancer drugs," Hamied said.
"We are making some calculations about pricing, costing and
other aspects," he said.
Cipla makes 23 cancer drugs.
